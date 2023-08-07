Future of freight in question after trucking company Yellow files for bankruptcy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Lisa Desjardins
Courtney Norris
Dorothy Hastings
Yellow, one of the nation’s largest freight and trucking companies, announced it is shutting down, leading to one of the largest mass layoffs in recent history and potential shipping cost increases. The company is in bankruptcy just three years after getting a $700 million loan from taxpayers. Lisa Desjardins discussed the economic impact with Rachel Premack of FreightWaves.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
