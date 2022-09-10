Genre-defying Santigold shares what inspired her new album ‘Spirituals’

The pandemic forced a lot of musicians to hit pause on their careers, but some artists took that time away from touring to create at home. Special correspondent Christopher Booker sat down with singer-songwriter Santigold about defying genres and addressing racial equity in "Spirituals," her latest album released Friday.

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

