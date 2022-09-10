Genre-defying Santigold shares what inspired her new album ‘Spirituals’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Christopher Booker
Christopher Booker
Leave your feedback
The pandemic forced a lot of musicians to hit pause on their careers, but some artists took that time away from touring to create at home. Special correspondent Christopher Booker sat down with singer-songwriter Santigold about defying genres and addressing racial equity in "Spirituals," her latest album released Friday.
Watch the Full Episode
Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: