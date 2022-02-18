Germany’s ambassador to the U.S. says Russian forces present a ‘massive threat’

At the three-day security conference that began Friday in Munich, U.S. and NATO leaders aimed to further unify western nations in their efforts to combat Russian aggression. Emily Haber, the German ambassador to the United States, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

