Giving birth in the epicenter of the pandemic

Christina Lewis Halpern:

it was very dramatic. They stopped me into the wheelchair at the door to check my temperature, even though I was writhing in the throes of labor because it was happening really fast.

And so when she was born and it was over, I saw her for the first time and I mean it was a little miracle. I couldn't believe it. But there she was and it was done and she was healthy and I was healthy. We're all there. And I mean, I can't, I've never been more relieved in my entire life.