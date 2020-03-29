Incarcerated people face potential disaster during outbreak

Sheila:

Well he's in a housing unit where the first inmate tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. And I have to tell you, since then, every time he's called, there is quite a bit of confusion and panic and fear and anger. Absolutely no hand sanitizer is allowed there, so they don't have that at all. They've been issued each a mask as of three days ago. So they finally got masks. Yesterday, as a matter of fact, three more inmates fell sick, got a fever and were removed and taken out. My son has not been proven guilty of any crime. They're simply awaiting trial. Therefore, you can kill someone there. They can die there. And it would have been for no reason other than this person just hadn't gone to trial and gotten convicted yet.