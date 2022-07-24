Global climate crisis hits home in the U.S. amid record heat and pervasive wildfires

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
A fast-spreading wildfire burning out of control in California on the doorstep of Yosemite National Park has forced thousands to flee their homes. Hot and dry conditions, linked to climate change, are making it a tough fire to fight. Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University and author of “The New Climate War,” joins Geoff Bennett to discuss climate change's role.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: