Global climate crisis hits home in the U.S. amid record heat and pervasive wildfires

A fast-spreading wildfire burning out of control in California on the doorstep of Yosemite National Park has forced thousands to flee their homes. Hot and dry conditions, linked to climate change, are making it a tough fire to fight. Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University and author of “The New Climate War,” joins Geoff Bennett to discuss climate change's role.

