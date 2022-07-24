News Wrap: Pope to ask forgiveness for historical abuse of Native children in Canada

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, Pope Francis landed in Canada, where he will ask forgiveness from Indigenous communities for historical abuses of Native children at residential schools once run by the Catholic Church. Also, President Biden's physician says his COVID symptoms continue to improve, a volcano on Japan's southernmost island erupted, and Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: