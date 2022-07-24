News Wrap: Pope to ask forgiveness for historical abuse of Native children in Canada

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Pope Francis landed in Canada, where he will ask forgiveness from Indigenous communities for historical abuses of Native children at residential schools once run by the Catholic Church. Also, President Biden's physician says his COVID symptoms continue to improve, a volcano on Japan's southernmost island erupted, and Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: