Are vaccines reaching communities in need? We don’t have enough data

Dr. Julia Morita:

That's right, so I think one of the challenges is there's a couple of aspects in terms of how we can make sure that the communities who are at highest risk for dying or being hospitalized are actually having access to the vaccine. And the first part of it is really the accessibility or the location of where the sites are. Are they in the right places? And then also, are they easily accessible? Can people pick up the phone and make an appointment? Can they walk in, are they available after hours or on weekends or do people have to try to take off time from work? So all those factors come into play in terms of how accessible the vaccine is.

But in addition to that, in some of our communities that are at highest risk for getting sick and dying, those communities also have hesitancy or distrust of the vaccine, of health care systems, of the government. And so they may not want to get the vaccine.

So simultaneously to making the vaccines available in the right communities and making them easy to get appointments, we have to also be working with the communities to understand what are their questions? What are their concerns? What information do they need? Who do they want to hear from? Having those kinds of questions answered and then working with the community to address those issues will help us to overcome this distrust and hesitancy that some of the communities actually have.