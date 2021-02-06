Before George Floyd, Officer Derek Chauvin had a history of using excessive force

Jamiles Lartey:

When we look at Derek Chauvin's behavior in real time, there was– there was no official discipline for any of these. Minneapolis does have what's called a "coaching program" in its police department where officers can be sort of corrected in their approach to use of force, rather than a reprimand. And those records are not public, so we would not know if Officer Chauvin was coached in any of these instances. But what we do know is that there was no official determination of wrongdoing by the department in any of these. And the majority of them happened after the Minneapolis Police Department had voluntarily worked with the Department of Justice to revamp its accountability measures, including that coaching program.

So I think it's a– it's a good reminder that departments can be doing, can be making efforts that look productive and look progressive and still have a lot of potentially criminal or potentially– acts that are violating people's civil rights or violating use of force principles going unchecked.