Geoffrey Hinton:

Let's not get confused with the issue of sentience. I have a lot to say about sentience. But I don't want to confuse the issue with it.

Let me give you one example of why it might want to do that. So, suppose you're getting an A.I. to do something, you give it a goal. And you also give it the ability to create subgoals. So, like, if you want to get to the airport, you create a subgoal of getting a taxi or something to get you to the airport.

Now, one thing it will notice quite quickly is that there's a subgoal, that, if you can achieve it, makes it easier to achieve all the other goals that you have been given by people. And the subgoal that makes it easier is get more control, get more power. The more power you have, the easier it is to get things done.

So, there's the alignment worry that we give it a perfectly reasonable goal, and it decides that, well, in order to achieve that, I'm going to get — get myself a lot more power. And because it's much smarter than us, and because it's trained from everything people ever do this — it's read every novel that ever was, it's read Machiavelli, it knows a lot about how to manipulate people — there's the worry that it might start manipulating us into giving it more power, and we might not have a clue what's going on.