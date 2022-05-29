Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why he became a vocal gun control advocate

Following the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Golden State Warriors NBA coach Steve Kerr used a playoffs press conference this week to speak out about gun violence in America. Kelly Corrigan, host of PBS’ "Tell Me More," sat down with Kerr to talk about what's behind his passion for this issue and what he thinks political leaders should be doing.

