GOP divisions become clearer as field of candidates for White House begins to take shape

Presidential primary voters will cast their first ballots in less than a year. As the field begins to take shape and pressure mounts, divisions within the GOP are becoming clearer. Doug Heye, former communications director to House Majority Leader Eric Cantor and the RNC, and David Avella, chair of GOPAC, a Republican Super PAC that trains and assists candidates, join Amna Nawaz to discuss.

