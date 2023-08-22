How to watch the first GOP 2024 presidential debate

It’s almost time for the first debate among Republicans competing for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Here’s all of the information on how to watch:

Tuning in

The two-hour debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It’s being moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Unlike some previous presidential debates, which have been simulcast across a number of major networks and cable channels, the first forum is airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox’s website and other streaming and digital platforms.

WATCH: Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 1st GOP debate and Trump’s plan to skip it

In lieu of the network’s YouTube channel, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble — a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives — to livestream the debate. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said earlier this year this was a decision aimed toward “getting away from Big Tech.”

Another debate partner is the Young America’s Foundation, a Virginia-based outfit headed up by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker that bills itself as “the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement.”

Where is it?

Candidates will be on stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the biggest city in Wisconsin, a battleground state that will also play host to the Republican National Convention next year.

Wisconsin has proven its mettle as a swing state in recent balloting. Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point there, with Donald Trump winning narrowly in 2016 before losing by a similar margin in 2020.