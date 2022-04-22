GOP’s McCarthy and Greene are confronted by their own words after Jan. 6

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, first of all, this is the exact opposite of what Kevin McCarthy's own spokesperson said just yesterday, said he never said he would ask the president, President Trump, to resign.

But I will tell you, there's a couple of layers to this. The first is the political. And talking to sources today, I don't think there is going to be a political problem for Kevin McCarthy because of this within his own party. Why? President Trump.

When I talk to Republican sources, they were waiting to see what the president, the former president would do. I can report that he and Kevin McCarthy spoke at least twice yesterday. And the readout from that reported by others — and I have one source on this — is that President Trump is OK with what he heard. Somehow, Kevin McCarthy was able to convince him: I'm still on board with you.

We don't know if Kevin McCarthy actually ever did ask him to resign or if he just told that to the Republican leadership there. Another thing benefiting Kevin McCarthy is he is now the top fund-raiser ever in the House Republican ranks. He raised more than $30 million just in the last three months. So that helps him politically.

But I want to talk about something broader, what this reveals and what this means sort of on a more pervasive level. This shows what was going on behind the scenes.

Kevin McCarthy, on January 13, went to the House floor and said that the president, President Trump, was responsible, but just a couple of weeks later, where did he go? Mar-a-Lago, to talk to President Trump. There was this moment where Republican leaders were wondering and talking about maybe pushing President Trump out of leadership for good, and it passed.

And that — this is what we're learning from these. And I think this also tells us something about Republicans and the fact that President Trump really is still driving the train and deciding the future of even potential speakers of the House like Kevin McCarthy.