Graham Nash mines his catalog for some personal performances

Graham Nash:

My father was an engineer. My mother had to look after three kids, of course. But she had to work also. We were very poor, but my father– had bought a camera from a friend of his at work. One day the police came to our door. They wanted to know where my father had bought the camera, because they think that a camera had been stolen. Well, in the north of England at that point, and I'm sure it's the same all over the world, you didn't, you don't rat on your friends. And so my father would, wouldn't tell them. And he actually spent a year in jail.