Paradise rebuilds a year after the Camp Fire

Megan Thompson:

One year ago, thousands of northern Californians were fleeing the Camp Fire, a huge wildfire that killed 85 people, destroyed 95 percent of the town of Paradise and burned more than 150,000 acres. Yesterday, residents and officials marked the anniversary with a small ceremony and 85 seconds of silence, one for each victim of the fire in a town that is still struggling to recover.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Lizzie Johnson joins us now from Paradise, California. So as I understand that you've been actually living part time in Paradise for the last year, doing your reporting. Tell us, what's it like there now, one year later?