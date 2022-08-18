Grain shipments increase out of Ukraine, potentially helping to ease global food prices

President Zelensky on Thursday hosted Turkey's President Erdogan and the UN Secretary-General Guterres, both architects of a deal last month that allows Ukraine to export food amid the war and a global food shortage. But has that UN-brokered deal been effective in achieving its goals? Joe Glauber, senior fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

