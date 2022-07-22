Russia, Ukraine reach agreement to resume grain shipments

Martin Griffiths:

The Ukrainians were telling us here today that their ports would be ready to export grain within two days, two or three days.

They're ready. They're ready to go. They have to identify safe shipping lanes and then the corridor across the Black Sea. That has to be done also with our Joint Coordination Center. So, setting that up, getting inspection teams ready is probably going to take a couple of weeks.

Impact on places and famine, of course, it depends where those are, the one that is very much at the top of my agenda in the Horn, right, where we have seen absolutely terrible prospects in Somalia. So I think we will see immediately prices tapering down, which will be felt by people in those areas of conflict.

Famine is a bit more complicated, because it's not just a price issue, although it is partly. It's also getting produce there. And to get wheat, let's say, from Odessa to Egypt or to — through to Port Sudan or something takes weeks and weeks.

So, I think we will have an impact on the market immediately. But there are some places — this is what's so bad about this year — who are already perhaps beyond the point where this can deliver.