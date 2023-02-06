Grammy Awards showcase music world and offer up surprises

Jeffrey Brown:

Another highlight, a 15-minute celebration of 50 years of hip-hop that brought several generations of stars to the stage, an acknowledgement of the impact and influence of a musical genre that has at times had a rocky relationship with the often tradition-bound Grammys.

And the queen of the night, Beyonce, of course, who made history with four more Grammys, becoming the all-time Grammy winner with 32 career awards. But this too came with some caveats and criticism when her widely touted "Renaissance" album failed to win in any of the top categories.

And I'm joined now by Shamira Ibrahim. She's a culture and music writer who contributes to a variety of media, including NPR, The New York Times, The Root, and The Cut.

Well, thank you so much for joining us.

I want to start with Beyonce, as we said, the most honored artist, and yet for Many feeling like she hasn't really been honored as she should. How do you explain that? What do you see going on?

Shamira Ibrahim, Culture and Music Writer: Thank you so much for having me, Jeff.

I think that there are a variety of things happening in that conversation. I think one of the big things is that Beyonce exists at the intersection of peak appeal and yet outside of the actual former — formal structure, rather, of what is the usual promotional cycle that is expected within the recording academy.

So the Grammys is both an entertainment production, as well as a trade award show. So, for the Grammys to really legitimize itself as what is known as music's biggest night, it needs to continuously engage the biggest artists, such as Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and some of the biggest entertainers of the world, right?

And so to promote something like Beyonce breaking records, Beyonce getting feted as what is known as the biggest artist across not one, but arguably two generations is a conversation that continues to enmesh itself in the zeitgeist. So, that is something that is one part of the conversation here.