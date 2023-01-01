Give to PBS NewsHour now
Grammy-nominated songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. on his rise to prominence

For most hit songs, there’s a songwriter helping the singer behind the scenes. Canadian-born songwriter and producer Tobias Jesso Jr. is one of the most in-demand collaborators in pop music. Jesso joins Geoff Bennett to discuss his unique journey to writing songs for some of the industry’s biggest stars.

