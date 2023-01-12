Grant Wahl’s wife fights vaccine misinformation in the wake of her husband’s death

Amna Nawaz:

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game last week, a flood of misinformation took over on social media, with anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists falsely claiming the COVID vaccine was to blame.

The sudden death of sports journalist Grant Wahl, who died of an aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar last month, prompted a similar and again false narrative.

Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist, is pushing back on this kind of disinformation, and she joins me now.

Dr. Gounder, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being with us.

And I just have to say how incredibly sorry we all are for your loss.

It's only been a few weeks since you lost your husband. My very first question is just, how are you doing?

Dr. Celine Gounder, Infectious Disease and Public Health Specialist: Thanks, Amna.

I feel exhausted. I feel numb, which has me a bit scared, because I know this is going to hit me even harder. But nights are pretty tough, sort of when I get a chance to think about it. And it's really hard.