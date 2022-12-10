Outpouring of grief after sudden death of sports journalist Grant Wahl

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Lorna Baldwin
Prominent American sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Saturday while covering the World Cup in Qatar, during the waning minutes of the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Geoff Bennett reports.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
