Grappling with grief as U.S. COVID deaths surpass 1 million

It's impossible to fully convey the staggering toll of COVID-19, with the number of deaths in the U.S. from the virus equal to losing the entire populations of Boston and Pittsburgh. But numbers describe just one part of this and the lives it has impacted. Ed Yong, of The Atlantic, who has been writing about the COVID-19 for more than two years, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
