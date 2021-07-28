Greeks split over pathway, elevator construction for disabled Parthenon visitors

Judy Woodruff:

The United Nations World Heritage body, UNESCO, wants the government of Greece to stop installing concrete paths around the iconic Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

Much of the work has been completed, intended to make it easier, more accessible for tourists, especially those who use wheelchairs. But critics call it criminal.

And special correspondent Malcolm Brabant learned today that UNESCO itself is unhappy that it was not consulted before construction.

Here's his report from Athens.