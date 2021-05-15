Green light for massive East Coast offshore wind project

Ivette Feliciano:

This week, federal regulators made it official: Vineyard Wind will be the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the United States. As we reported in late March, this nearly $3 billion project off the coast of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, will generate enough electricity for about 400,000 homes. The CEO of Vineyard Wind, Lars Pedersen, says this new project will kickstart the industry.