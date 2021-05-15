Vaccinations are picking up. Is it time to reopen the US-Canada border?

Hari Sreenivasan:

The United States and Canada have one of the largest economic partnerships in the world, with trade in a typical year worth $2 billion dollars a day.

They also share the world's longest international border. But in early 2020, as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response, that border was closed to all nonessential traffic and remains closed to personal travel to this day.

But with more people getting vaccinated on both sides of the border, some are calling for it to re-open.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Benedict Moran reports.