The Colonial Pipeline shutdown: Latest news and how the US can prepare for next time

Hari Sreenivasan:

Nearly a week after a ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down operations, the company announced on Thursday that it had restored service to its entire pipeline system. The shutdown disrupted gas supplies along the East Coast and caused panic buying, leaving some gas stations without fuel. A full recovery may still take several days. The attack also highlighted the vulnerability of the country's infrastructure to similar attacks. For more on the pipeline hack, I spoke with Cynthia Quarterman, a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center and former administrator of the US Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration during the Obama administration.

Miss Quarterman, what is this ransomware attack tell you about just a larger infrastructure question that we should all be grappling with?