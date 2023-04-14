Guardsman accused of leaking classified information charged under Espionage Act

The U.S. government charged the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified information with two counts under the Espionage Act. Jack Teixeira made his first appearance in a Boston court Friday as President Biden directed the military and intelligence community to limit the distribution of sensitive information. Nick Schifrin reports.

