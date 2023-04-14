Guardsman accused of leaking classified information charged under Espionage Act

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Zeba Warsi
The U.S. government charged the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified information with two counts under the Espionage Act. Jack Teixeira made his first appearance in a Boston court Friday as President Biden directed the military and intelligence community to limit the distribution of sensitive information. Nick Schifrin reports.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
