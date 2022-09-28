Gurnah’s latest novel ‘Afterlives’ explores effects of colonial rule in East Africa

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Abdulrazak Gurnah is receiving worldwide attention after being awarded last year’s Nobel Prize in Literature. His latest novel “Afterlives” is set in colonial East Africa occupied by Germany in the early 20th century. Gurnah writes of individuals caught up in the sweep of history and the impact on their later lives. Jeffrey Brown caught up with him for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
