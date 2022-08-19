Best-selling Afghan novel ‘The Kite Runner’ is adapted for Broadway

Judy Woodruff:

It's a tale that strikes at the heart of Afghan-American identity, a generation of people who fled the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan to find themselves in America, starting over, watching painfully as their former homeland is torn apart.

"The Kite Runner," based on Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel, opened as a play on Broadway last month.

Special correspondent Jane Ferguson takes a look at the story behind the story for our arts and culture series, Canvas.