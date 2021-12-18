Guster, My Morning Jacket, other musicians unite to make concert tours more sustainable

Tom Casciato:

One of REVERB's specialties is asking fans to donate for refillable water bottles, then let them fill up at free water stations instead of buying hordes of single-use bottles that might go from the show directly to the dump. REVERB says it has eliminated some four million single-use plastic bottles since 2004.

And through efforts at more than 350 tours, it calculates it has eliminated over 180,000 tons of carbon – the equivalent of taking about 39,000 cars off the road for a year.

One of the acts participating with REVERB is Grammy Award winner Brittany Howard.

You have a following, which means you have a voice. Why do you choose climate change as something for which to use that voice?