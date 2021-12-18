Kentucky tornado recovery continues, with charities and government providing aid

Hari Sreenivasan:

The tornadoes that swept through the midsouth region one week ago left thousands homeless and killed at least 77 people in Kentucky alone. It was the single worst tornado disaster in that state's history.

This weekend, charities, churches and government agencies are focused on helping those who need shelter and supplies.

For an update, I spoke with Liam Niemeyer, assistant news director at public radio station WKMS.

Liam, it's been a week since we spoke. And I know you've been reporting the entire time about this crisis. Tell me what you've seen in the last week in terms of relief efforts and trying to make people whole.