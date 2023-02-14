Haley launches run for president, becoming 1st Republican to challenge Trump

Whit Ayres:

Well, we're going to find out.

She's got a lot to sell. She's a very popular former governor of one of the very earliest GOP primary states. She showed some real leadership chops with the Dylann Roof massacre and the taking down of the Confederate Flag that you showed in the intro. She's one of the very few people who went into the Trump administration and emerged with an enhanced reputation, and, in the process, got some foreign policy experience.

Demographically, she obviously separates herself from most of the potential candidates. She's well-known, relatively well-known among Republican primary voters. About three-quarters of them nationally have heard of her. That's not Mike Pence or Ron DeSantis level, but it's more than many of the others.

And she can make a pretty good case at age 51 that it's time, as John F. Kennedy said in 1960, for a new generation of leadership. So she's got a lot to sell.