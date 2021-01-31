Protests over Alexei Navalny’s arrest continue amid Kremlin crackdown on protesters

Ryan Chilcote:

I think was pretty extraordinary. I mean, you hit the nail on the head there. They did a lot even before these protests today began. In fact, they started a week ago when the opposition announced they were going to have these protests. They detained a lot of Navalny's closest allies, at least those allies that weren't already detained, were already in prison. They searched their homes, their offices, and they warned people that if they participate in these illegal unsanctioned protests, then they will be punished and could face up to even 10, 15 years in jail.

And yet, Hari, you still had tens of thousands of people turning out at these protests. More than 4,000 arrested, more than last week, despite all of these warnings. And in some cases and this is something that I thought was really interesting, you could even see that the protesters were battling the police themselves. In other words, a protester would get detained by the police. They would actually go after the police and actually free some of the detained people. That's not the kind of thing that the Kremlin wants to see.