‘Heart Berries’ author Terese Marie Mailhot answers your questions

Terese Marie Mailhot:

My first encounter with, like, the squaw trope, like watching "Peter Pan."

And you see the little Indian girl, and that's the only representation you get as a child. And there's something about that, that is just ingrained in you.

So, for me, squaw was, like, such a loaded word that represented savage, that represented how women, indigenous women, have been degraded down to this caricature or this, like, trope.

Sometimes, when I feel at my worst, I feel like I inhabit that word. I feel like that's all that people saw sometimes. When I would tell them that I'm from an Indian reserve or that I'm indigenous, they would see the cliche or what little they knew about indigenous people.

And it was such a hurtful term that I had to really consider that language and make it part of a thesis question in one of the parts of the book.