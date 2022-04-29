As Ukrainian forces hold off Russian advances, the roar of artillery remains relentless

Willem Marx
Willem Marx
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Desperate attempts to evacuate the besieged city of Mariupol continue Friday, with the United Nations trying to strike a deal with Russia that would allow more than 100,000 civilians to leave the port city. Fighting raged elsewhere in Ukraine's east and in the capital of Kyiv as rescuers took stock of a deadly missile strike that hit as the U.N. secretary general visited. Willem Marx reports.
