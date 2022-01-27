Here’s who may replace Justice Breyer, and what Democrats can do if Republicans oppose

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, I'll tell you, a slow week on Capitol Hill sure got busy fast for many Capitol Hill staffers.

I want to tell people that the 50/50 Senate will mean a slightly different process for President Biden, maybe a more difficult process for him, than was the process for President Trump. Let me take folks through this.

That first step in the process, of course, is the Judiciary Committee. And in the 50/50 Senate, it is 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans. A tie vote in that committee for a nominee fails the nominee. Now, if there is a tie, however, Democrats can get around that by using a discharge process.

That's something they have used repeatedly with judicial nominees. Then the nominee would go to the full Senate, where a Supreme Court nominee currently requires only a majority vote. There is not the 60-vote threshold involved any longer for Supreme Court nominees.

Now, the question is how much will Republicans fight this nominee. And, of course, who the nominee will make — is will make a very big difference. This is one reason that the White House, we can report, from Geoff Bennett getting sources at the White House, telling us that the Biden administration wants this to be a judge, not someone who is outside of the judicial sphere.

Let's look at those three judges that Jeff mentioned in his piece. And I can report what Democrats are telling me on the hill as they see the different advantages to each one.

The first is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now, she's someone interesting enough that Biden personally interviewed last year before he elevated her to the Court of Appeals.

Now, Justice Leondra Kruger of California, she is someone who's seen as more of a moderate, someone who perhaps could gain more Republican support.

And then Michelle Childs of South Carolina, she is someone who already has some Republican support, South Carolina's senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, saying that they support her. And, of course, Judy, as we heard in Geoff' piece, so does Jim Clyburn, that real pivotal figure in the Biden administration, has a lot of influence.

Here's what Representative Clyburn said last night on CNN.