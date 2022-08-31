Historic drought followed by flooding threatens crops and farms in East Africa

Judy Woodruff:

Leaders from African countries are meeting this week in Gabon, trying to come up with strategies to combat climate change. The toll from extreme weather has devastated vast regions of sub-Saharan Africa, suffering from the worst drought conditions on record and a severe food crisis.

Correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro looks at one effort to help farmers affected by changing weather patterns.

This story is produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.