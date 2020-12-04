Honoring 5 people who have died from the coronavirus

Judy Woodruff:

As another week of this devastating pandemic comes to an end, we take a moment to honor some of those we have lost to COVID-19.

Dr. Joshua Yasuo Suzuki worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist for 45 years, delivering over 5,000 babies. His colleagues said he was always there for his patients, treating them with compassion and kindness. He chose to be an OB/GYN because delivering babies brought people happiness, said his family.

Born in Japan, Joshua settled in Seattle, where he spent time hiking the mountains with his sons. Described by his loved ones as quirky and often donning a bow tie, Joshua had a hearty laugh and insatiable curiosity. He was 78.

Seventy-year-old Iris Meda was a lifelong protector and provider, said her daughter. Born the eldest of six kids in South Carolina, she helped raise her siblings. That care-giving spirit led her to becoming a registered nurse.

After working 35 years, Iris retired in January. But when the pandemic hit, she couldn't stand idly by. Iris became a nursing teacher, preparing her students for the challenges of the pandemic. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, her daughter said Iris was the foundation of their family.

Zulfikar Gunja had an innate sense of love, care and joy, his family said. He went by Zulfi. Raised in a close-knit Muslim community in Bombay, now Mumbai, India, prayer brought Zulfi enormous comfort.

He immigrated to the United States in 1981, living between California and New Jersey with his family. Zulfi enjoyed celebrating life, traveling, eating and connecting with kids. Zulfi was 68.

Massachusetts natives Reed and Barbara Anthony were devoted to serving their Concord community, preserving nature, and, most of all, each other. Barbara was born into a family of teachers and became an educator herself. A member of the Concord School Committee, elected twice in the '60s, she was also active in the League of Women Voters.

In 1968, Reed left his job in investment management for the Massachusetts Audubon Society, where he combined his knowledge of finance with his love for birds. Barbara shared Reed's interest in the outdoors. During their nature walks, Reed would watch the birds, while Barbara enjoyed the plants and wildflowers.

Parents to three, Reed was shy, while Barbara was outgoing. After 68 years of marriage, they died three days apart, both from the coronavirus. Barbara and Reed Anthony were 91 years old.

As always, we want to thank these family members for sharing their stories with us. Our hearts go out to you, as they do to everyone who's lost loved ones during this pandemic.