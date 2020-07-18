‘Hood Feminism’ makes a case for women ignored by the movement

Mikki Kendall:

Hood feminism is the feminism of the working class of people who live in inner cities, rural communities, who absolutely have to make a way out of no way, regardless of jargon.

You know, the banner buzz words and it's not that identity doesn't matter. It's that survival comes first. If you've never had to worry about hunger or homelessness or any of these other things, if you think of them as separate issues that affect those amorphous people over there because your world is one in which you're focused on how to be a CEO, you're focused on how to get promoted. You're focused on how to be president.

Those are the needs you make feminism about and it's not that those things couldn't theoretically be important, but it means then that you're alienating all of the other people who are saying, hey, over here. Food stamps, clean water, safe housing. Right. And so it becomes a thing where the people with the loudest might are not necessarily the people with the greatest need.