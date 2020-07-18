John Lewis ‘was prepared to die’ for freedom long ago, say friends

Mary Frances Berry:

John Lewis was forever a presence in my life. I remember that. All my whole life. I'm 82 now. All my adult life, John Lewis has been a presence. I'm from Nashville and it was Nashville where he was the American Baptist Seminary and it's Nashville where he and Diane Nash and other people started the national protest, and it's Nashville where my little brother, my youngest brother, who was 12 years old, heard on the radio them talking about it, ran out of school and took all of his classmates with him and ran down to sit in. So he was there then. That American Baptists is is is relevant to all of our lives. Jim Lawson, who taught them about nonviolence right there in Nashville, and after that, even until the present.

John Lewis from time to time pops up and things that I'm doing, he's doing. We encounter each other, see each other, even in recent years. He became the warrior whose reputation from getting hit over the head down there on the bridge and all the other things that he did could be relied upon in policy discussions to get make the statement or give you the support that people would say, well, okay, if you got John Lewis on your side, I guess maybe we ought to talk about doing that.

He was principled. He did what he thought he should do, but if he thought somebody else knew more than he did or had more experience than he did, he would listen prayerfully because he was a spiritual guy too. He was practical, but he was spiritual and he was courageous and he was useful to the movement forever because just saying his name, getting his support could be crucial at important times.