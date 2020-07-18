Remembering the life and legacy of John Lewis

Hari Sreenivasan:

John Lewis, one of the leaders of the civil rights movement and a member of congress for more than 33 years died yesterday of pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Lewis was diagnosed with stage four cancer last December but continued to work, to vote in the House of Representatives and to speak out as the Black Lives Matter movement and protests began this spring.

In early June, Lewis visited the newly-named Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.