House passes bills to stop railroad strike, give rail workers more paid sick leave

Lisa Desjardins:

The House passed that idea as well, but the Senate can take it or leave it and still avert a strike. Rail owners have pushed back, with the Association of American Railroads writing that there is a misperception that they have imposed draconian, abusive work rules, saying: "These are long-held practices that unions agreed to in the past."

Nearly all agree a strike could derail the U.S. economy, freezing almost 30 percent of U.S. cargo shipments and costing some $2 billion a day. Action in the Senate is expected soon.

For the record, we should note that one of the rail carriers involved in this dispute is BNSF, a "NewsHour" funder.

For more on the railroad workers perspective, we turn to Tony Cardwell. He is the president of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division.

Tony, help us first understand what it is your workers do and why sick leave has been such an issue for them.

Tony Cardwell, President, Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees: Yes, absolutely, Lisa. Thanks for having me on, first of all.

And I represent the hardest-working employees in the railroad, I believe. They're the ones that do the maintenance on the track and reconstruction of track tunnels, bridges, and they still do the hard, hard work of swinging the hammer, and they operate some of the heavy — heavy equipment and do much of the work that maintains the structures and the track structures throughout the United States.