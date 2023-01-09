Republicans deciding House rules package after contentious week of speaker votes

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

These specific rules, there's a 55-page document that we have seen. There's another three-page document in secret that has been going around that contains some concessions that are not public and are not all the way known.

So let's talk about the things that we don't know yet. One of those, we don't know the exact requirement for the debt ceiling. That will be a major factor in your life and my life and the country's life as we hit that debt ceiling deadline likely at the beginning of the summer.

There also is not clear — a clear standard for the exact scale of spending cuts that Republicans are saying they agree to amongst themselves. And then, finally, we don't know the extent of the influence of the Freedom Caucus on the committees and on what committees.

One thing that we did learn today, Byron Donalds, someone who made a name for himself a Florida as one of the alternate candidates for speaker, we know that he has been placed on the all-important Steering Committee.

I know we're talking about so much process here, Geoff, but that really is the committee that decides who goes where, who gets what power within the House Republican committee structure. So, clearly, there's somewhat some kind of a sense of reward for him and a big foothold for those he represents, which are those sorts of opponents, those folks who are watchful of Kevin McCarthy.