House Republicans take steps to block new criminal code in Washington, D.C.

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

By —

Kyle Midura

Audio

It's a microcosm of the larger debate about changing the nation's criminal justice system. This week, Republicans in the House took steps to block a new criminal code in Washington, D.C. which lowers some maximum criminal penalties. The law passed the city council overwhelmingly, but the Constitution gives Congress oversight of D.C.'s local policies. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
By —

Kyle Midura

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch