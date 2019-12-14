House set for historic floor vote on impeachment

Ryan Goodman:

So the chief justice basically is regulated by the rules themselves. He's constricted. And in a certain sense, if the rules already are set up to say, no witnesses, there's nothing that he can really do about it. But if there is any wiggle room and as lawyers, there's lots of wiggle room and you can interpret certain rules different ways. If he has an interpretation of the rules, that sticks. That's the chief justice presiding over the proceedings. But he can be rebutted by a simple majority. I think a large part of this is not about the formal rules, but the legitimacy of how they decide to proceed. And yes, they might be, as many people think, like an acquittal in the Senate. But the question is, is an acquittal that the American public thinks was a fair process and a real trial, if indeed it comes to certain key questions that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court says should be X, and then a political group of Republicans say not X. I think that's going to put them in some jeopardy.