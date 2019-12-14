Illusionist Derren Brown pushes the boundaries of mentalism

Derren Brown:

I throw up frisbees to choose people and within a second of how somebody catches the Frisbee and just says, throws their hand up and says hello or says their name. I know exactly how they're going to be onstage. It's like a little microcosm of how they are on stage and how they are on stage is a microcosm of how they're going to be in life. And a thing that I learned which I found very helpful just for myself just from doing these shows is if people come up and they're nervous which of course they are because it's a baffling weird situation. It's what they do with those nerves. If they're just nervous. And if we are just nervous when we're nervous, the audience love them. Right the audience are feeling vicariously. Well that could be me–