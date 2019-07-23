How a classroom on wheels is expanding access to early education

Amna Nawaz:

Preschool can provide children with a solid and lasting foundation for success later in life, but fewer than half of all 4-year-olds in the U.S., just 43 percent, have access to a public preschool, and that rate varies by state. Some rural or low-income areas have no option at all.

One community outside Denver, Colorado, has found an innovative way to bring education to students, with a classroom on wheels.

We visited the mobile preschool at the end of the school year in May to see the impact it's having on the kids and families it serves.

It's part of our education series, Making the Grade.