How a couple in rural Indiana uses art to combat consumerism and waste

Cat Wise
A husband and wife duo are raising awareness about consumerism through their art — and making a living in the process. Special correspondent Cat Wise traveled to rural Indiana to meet them and see their art farm.

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport

