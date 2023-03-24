How a couple in rural Indiana uses art to combat consumerism and waste

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Cat Wise
Cat Wise
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Leave your feedback
A husband and wife duo are raising awareness about consumerism through their art — and making a living in the process. Special correspondent Cat Wise traveled to rural Indiana to meet them and see their art farm.
Watch the Full Episode
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more