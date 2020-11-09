How a COVID vaccine might work — and the challenges of distributing it

Miles O’Brien:

Yes. We should do a little bit of trust, but verifying in this one. This is a press release.

We're waiting for the independent review. The peer-reviewed science work is still unknown to us. But, assuming all of this bears out, this is an extraordinary number. This is — this is a vaccine that will easily get into the Hall of Fame batting .900 percent, 90 percent.

It's stunning, actually. When you think about it, the typical flu vaccine, its efficacy is somewhere between 40 and 60 percent. But there's still a lot of work to do here, obviously. We're talking, in all, of 94 cases among tens of thousands, 94 cases of COVID.

And almost all of those individuals received the placebo, a saline solution, not the vaccine, and that's where they get that number. It is a vaccine, however, that is really an unproven thing in humans.

It is — uses a piece of genetic code called mRNA. It's a novel approach to making vaccines. And there's never been a vaccine brought to the human market that uses this particular technique. Here's an encouraging part of this, though, William. If all this bears out, all of the vaccines that are out there right now are going after the spiky surface of the coronavirus, the spike protein, including this one.

So, if this was so incredibly effective, that bodes well for the other trials that we're looking at right now.

Back in March, which seems like an eternity ago, before we had a lot of mask requirements, I spoke with Neil King. He's a biochemist at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design. And he walked me through this process of identifying a vaccine in this manner.